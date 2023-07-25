Sujith Kumar (Nair) joins Swiggy as lead-brand partnerships

He has been associated with firms like Paytm Insider, Times Network, Sony Music Entertainment, ESPN, NDTV and Radio Mirchi.
Sujith Kumar (Nair) has joined Swiggy. Kumar will be spearheading brand partnerships and sponsorships with Swiggy SteppinOut.
He has been associated with firms like Paytm Insider, Times Network, Sony Music Entertainment, ESPN, NDTV and Radio Mirchi.
With almost 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, creative, content and brand, Kumar has worked with some of the best content creators in the world executing 360 Marketing Solutions for various National & International brands.
He shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post: