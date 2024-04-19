Sukhleen Aneja is leaving The Good Glamm Group 

“I'm grateful to Darpan and our Board for believing in me and giving me the chance to be the first professional CEO to lead the Brands business at Good Glamm Group. It was my first taste of entrepreneurship, focusing on D2C and marketplace-first businesses. I'm happy to see that my journey at Good Glamm Group is ending on a high note," says Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, Good Glamm Group in a press note.