Sukhleen Aneja is leaving The Good Glamm Group 

She was the CEO of the Group’s Good Brands Co division.
After 2.5 years, Sukhleen Aneja is set to leave The Good Glamm Group. She joined the content-to-commerce company in December 2021 as the CEO of Good Brands Co, a divison of the company with a portfolio of D2C beauty and personal care brands such as MyGlamm, The Moms Co., and Organic Harvest.
Before the move, she was the chief marketing officer of Reckitt for Hygiene, South Asia.
“I'm grateful to Darpan and our Board for believing in me and giving me the chance to be the first professional CEO to lead the Brands business at Good Glamm Group. It was my first taste of entrepreneurship, focusing on D2C and marketplace-first businesses. I'm happy to see that my journey at Good Glamm Group is ending on a high note," says Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, Good Glamm Group in a press note.
"Over the past 2.5 years, we've built a strong foundation, completed our fundraising and are now on track to become profitable and get ready for that IPO,” She adds.
"I want to thank Sukhleen for her amazing leadership as CEO of our Brands division. She did a great job building a strong line-up of products for our future growth. I wish her the best in her new journey, with her dedication to brand building, I eagerly anticipate her next chapter of growth.” - Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group
In a career spanning nearly two decades, she has worked for organisations such as Reckitt, Loreal, and Unilever.