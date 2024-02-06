Susan Credle named as first-ever IPG creative advisor

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, commented, “Under Susan’s creative leadership, FCB has dramatically outperformed much larger competitors, being named the Cannes Lions Global Network of the Year, and the Festival’s North America Network of the Year for the last five years, which is an industry first. We wanted to create an opportunity for that impact to extend to the rest of IPG in a role that respects the importance of our agency brands and also positions Susan to inspire and influence the breadth of our company. This advisory role allows us all to tap into her unique expertise, her standing as an industry leader, and her interest in representing the power of creative ideas linked to our full range of capabilities, in the service of building our clients’ brands and growing their businesses.”