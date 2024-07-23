Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sushant Sreeram joins JioCinema as chief marketing officer
Sushant Sreeram has resigned from his position as Prime Video India's country director and will be joining JioCinema, owned by Viacom18, as the chief marketing officer (CMO), according to sources close to the development.
Sreeram joined Prime Video in 2018 as the head of customer and brand marketing. He was promoted to director of marketing in October 2020 and further elevated to director of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) Business in 2022.
Before joining Amazon, Sreeram led marketing for Xiaomi in India and held positions at HolidayIQ.com, eBay, Inkfruit.com, and Hindustan Unilever.