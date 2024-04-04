Swiggy adds Titan's Suparna Mitra as an independent director to its board

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Suparna is the CEO of Titan Company's watches and wearables division.
Swiggy, an Indian online food ordering and delivery platform, has announced the appointment of Suparna Mitra as an independent director to its board.
Sriharsha Majety, group CEO of Swiggy, said, “We are excited to welcome Suparna as an independent director to our board. With her remarkable career and extensive experience in lifestyle and retail industries, along with her refreshing perspectives as a leader, we are confident that she will bring valuable insights and expertise to our Board as our business enters its next era of growth."
"Having seen Swiggy revolutionize on-demand convenience through innovation and customer-centricity, I’m excited by this opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with the Board members and management team of Swiggy; aimed at value-creation and values-based governance,” said Suparna Mitra on her appointment.
Suparna Mitra joins Swiggy’s list of independent directors that includes Anand Kripalu- MD and Global CEO at EPL and chairperson of the Swiggy board, Shailesh Haribhakti- chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua- MD and CEO at Delhivery.
With an electrical engineering degree from Jadavpur University and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, she has held key roles including global marketing head at Titan. Suparna also serves on IIM Kozhikode's board of governors.