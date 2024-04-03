Swiggy Instamart's vice president Karan Arora steps down

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arora commenced his journey at Swiggy Instamart in 2020 as assistant vice president (AVP).
Karan Arora, vice president and head of supply chain management (SCM), has departed from Swiggy following a tenure of three and a half years. Arora shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
The post reads, "After 3.5 years of building Swiggy Instamart, this exhilarating journey of mine comes to an end. I feel extremely proud to be associated with something that has fostered so much consumer love."
Arora further mentioned that he is teaming up with Karthik Gurumurthy, former Swiggy Instamart head in cofounding a company. "Joining hands with Karthik Gurumurthy and cofounding something exciting. More on that soon", his post added.
He initiated his career at Sterling Commerce in 2007 and subsequently worked at various renowned organisations including GE Healthcare, Technova, Snapdeal, and Medlife.com.
With this development, Arora joins the list of VPs and senior vice presidents (SVPs) who departed from Swiggy over the last year. In April 2023, former chief technology officer (CTO) Dale Vaz quit to start his own venture. A few weeks later, Nishad Kenkre, VP, head of revenue and growth, Instamart and Ashish Lingamneni, VP, head of brand and product marketing, also departed from the company. Anuj Rathi, Sidharth Satpathy, and Karthik Gurumurthy also moved on from Swiggy during the same period.