Swiggy Instamart's vice president Karan Arora steps down

With this development, Arora joins the list of VPs and senior vice presidents (SVPs) who departed from Swiggy over the last year. In April 2023, former chief technology officer (CTO) Dale Vaz quit to start his own venture. A few weeks later, Nishad Kenkre, VP, head of revenue and growth, Instamart and Ashish Lingamneni, VP, head of brand and product marketing, also departed from the company. Anuj Rathi, Sidharth Satpathy, and Karthik Gurumurthy also moved on from Swiggy during the same period.