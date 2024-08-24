Swiggy’s Mayank Jain to lead seller marketing at Amazon India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was the head of product marketing at the food delivery app.
Mayank Jain has joined Amazon India as leader, seller marketing.
In his new role, Jain will manage and enrich Amazon's brand identity in the seller community. It entails motivating and increasing prospects for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) to come on board the e-commerce giant's marketplace to sell their products via brand marketing, product marketing, and seller community engagements.
Jain moves from Swiggy where he last served as its head of product marketing.
At the food delivery app, he was responsible for setting up the product marketing team. Some of the notable pieces of work he led were integrating Dineout into Swiggy and scaling it to become a leading player in the dining out category, building How India Swiggy’d - Swiggy’s year-end property, doing the GTM for Swiggy’s foray into credit cards, the Swiggy HDFC co-branded card.
In a career spanning nearly 15 years, Jain has worked at organisations such as Google, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and HSBC.