Swiggy’s Mayank Jain to lead seller marketing at Amazon India

At the food delivery app, he was responsible for setting up the product marketing team. Some of the notable pieces of work he led were integrating Dineout into Swiggy and scaling it to become a leading player in the dining out category, building How India Swiggy’d - Swiggy’s year-end property, doing the GTM for Swiggy’s foray into credit cards, the Swiggy HDFC co-branded card.