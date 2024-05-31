T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer and Rajiv Chatterjee move on from Quotient Ventures

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Currently serving notice until June 30, they are preparing to embark on a new entrepreneurial venture.
Quotient Ventures (Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions) has announced the resignation of T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer and Rajiv Chatterjee. They are currently serving notice till June 30.
Joseph (Joe) George, founder and group chairman, said, “Shriram and Rajiv have been part of Tilt’s journey from Day 1, and I cannot thank them enough for helping us get to where we are today. Their contribution and role have been undeniably pivotal, and so accepting their resignation was a long and painful affair, but something I finally gave in to. Gangs was with us for just over a year, but he played a crucial role in this period - anchoring some of our key clients, as also helping me chart the road map for the Group’s next phase of growth. They will continue to be professionals I deeply respect, and so, not only do I wish them the very best, but also look forward to collaborating with them in their new venture”
Shriram Iyer, co-founder and group chief creative officer, added, “Tilt has been perhaps the most enriching 6 years of my professional and personal life, and for that I will forever be indebted to the place. I am proud to have been part of its early days and to have been part of a culture that created perhaps some of India’s best advertising work and people. I wish Quotient Ventures great success and am happy I can now cheer for the work as a true fan of a great agency!”
Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder and group chief growth officer, said, “In under 6 years, Tilt has come to be known for its consistently high-quality creative output and an organization culture of being extremely professional, ethically uncompromising, work-proud and client focused. And contributing to this from Day 1 has been both the most demanding as well as the most fulfilling phase of my professional journey. As my own voyage takes a different path at this juncture, Quotient Ventures will always be the only place I will be the loudest cheerleader of. My sincere love and gratitude to Joe and the leadership team, all the clients, our partners and all my colleagues for this ride of a lifetime.”
“It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to work shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the brightest minds in the industry. I leave a humbler and wiser person than when I joined this team. Needless to say, I’ll be rooting for the continued success of Quotient Ventures," added T. Gangadhar (Gangs), co-founder and group CEO.
Joseph (Joe) concluded, “We are committed to maintaining our standards of strategic and creative excellence and remain focused on our clients. Our operations and momentum will continue uninterrupted, supported by a strong and dedicated leadership team. We thank our clients and other stakeholders for their continued support and confidence in Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions.”