T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer and Rajiv Chatterjee move on from Quotient Ventures

Joseph (Joe) George, founder and group chairman, said, “Shriram and Rajiv have been part of Tilt’s journey from Day 1, and I cannot thank them enough for helping us get to where we are today. Their contribution and role have been undeniably pivotal, and so accepting their resignation was a long and painful affair, but something I finally gave in to. Gangs was with us for just over a year, but he played a crucial role in this period - anchoring some of our key clients, as also helping me chart the road map for the Group’s next phase of growth. They will continue to be professionals I deeply respect, and so, not only do I wish them the very best, but also look forward to collaborating with them in their new venture”