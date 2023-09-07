Taboola appoints Kanika Mittal as Country Manager

Previously, she was heading Twitter India and was responsible for revenue growth.
Taboola, a company that helps people discover things they may like on the internet, announced today that it is continuing to grow in India. Taboola has partnerships with major publishers in India, including the India Today group, NDTV, Zee Group, The Indian Express, ABP, and Network18. In September, Taboola India will celebrate its 10th year in the market with a gala event for key publishers and advertisers.
To accelerate Taboola India's recent momentum, Taboola has appointed Kanika Mittal as the new Country Manager for Taboola India. With over 19 years of experience in the digital landscape, Kanika brings a wealth of experience to her new position, marked by a proven track record to drive growth and implement strategic initiatives.
Kanika Mittal has been promoted to country head for Taboola India. In this role, she will be responsible for increasing revenue and solidifying partnerships. Additionally, she will be responsible for expanding Taboola's publishing partnerships in India and promoting the company's brand, reputation, and culture.
As the former country head at Twitter, she drove revenue growth, cultivated a high-performance culture, and fostered cross-functional collaboration. Her notable achievement includes spearheading the "India 5X by 2025" initiative, propelling India towards exponential revenue and audience growth. Previously, as Country Marketing Director at Reebok (adidas group), she successfully repositioned the brand into a premium fitness label, championed an Omni-Channel, Digital First Approach, and pioneered a groundbreaking women's-first movement with #FitToFight.
Kanika advocates for purpose-driven brands, founded D.E.A.R. Indiya, curated The Enchanted Festival of Stories, and authored "The Adventures of Sugi & the Banshee." which is now an Amazon Bestseller. She's received accolades for digital, business and brand leadership, and she was actively involved in mentorship through organizations like the Marketing Society in India and the Vedica Scholars Program for Women.