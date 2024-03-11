Talented elevates Binaifer Dulani as founding partner

On her role, Binaifer Dulani says, “Talented is already ‘giving iconic’ in our industry. I’m a huge fan of how we’ve gone about building this place and the change we’ve been driving. Not just through our work but the refreshing ways in which we deal with people. I take this new designation very seriously and am conscious of everything it implies and the lofty agency vision I need to live up to. This is also what I believe creating equity really looks like - a commitment to a culture of sponsorship. While many organisations pride themselves on the quality of mentorship they provide young talent, especially young female talent; what we need more than ever before is sponsorship - where powerful allies, both male and female, put their neck on the line for talented women around them, and accelerate their careers. Talented is the best example of a creative agency that practises sponsorship - and our early success is testament to why the industry should follow suit. In my new role, I continue to stay committed to our founding philosophy and creating the best talent experience for creatives to do their life’s best work".