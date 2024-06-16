Tarun Jha joins JSW Steel as its new head of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He moved from Havas Creative, where he was its first-ever CEO for just over a year.
Marketer Tarun Jha has announced on LinkedIn that he is joining JSW Steel as its new head of marketing.
"... Much grateful to the all the mentors, colleagues and friends who have been part of this journey. Look forward to more meaning and purpose in everything that I do," he wrote on the professional networking site.
Before this move, he spent 13 months as the CEO of Havas Creative, the creative vertical of the Havas Group. His appointment there caught many by surprise because he’d moved to the agency side after spending nearly 15 years at car maker Skoda; usually, people move from the agency side to the client.
Havas Creative never had a CEO position; it was made for Jha.
In a career spanning over 25 years, Jha has worked at organisations like Mahindra, Videocon, Ogilvy, and Mudra Communications.