Tarun Rai roped in as co-chairman of Start Design Group, UK

Commenting on his appointment, Tarun Rai, added, “I am very impressed by the work Start Design Group has done for so many iconic brands, like Virgin, Barclays, P&G, and Adidas, over its 28 years history. I am also impressed by the breadth of their capabilities which range from branding and digital to experiential design. They have already been operating successfully in the GCC region for many years, for clients like Hamad International Airport, du and Yas Island, and moving further eastwards makes a lot of sense. Especially, since David knows this market so well, having launched and built Fitch’s India operations. David was based in Mumbai for six years and we worked together on many assignments. He then moved to London and went on to become Fitch’s Global CEO. It’s great to partner with him again.”