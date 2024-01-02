Tata Sons’ Harish Bhat retires

Bhat was the brand custodian at Tata Sons’, having worked with the group for more than three decades.
Harish Bhat, the esteemed Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, bids adieu to his illustrious career with the company on 31st December 2023, following his superannuation. In a LinkedIn post, Bhat expressed gratitude for the privilege of leading initiatives for India's most valuable brand, TATA, over the past seven years.
With a career spanning 36 years within the Tata group, Bhat has held some senior positions such as COO of Titan, and managing director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.
In his farewell LinkedIn post, Bhat dedicated his tenure as Brand Custodian to N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, citing inspiration from Chandra's commitment to achieving world-class standards for the Tata brand.
Bhat, who earned recognition as one of the top 10 most influential chief marketing officers globally for the past two years according to Forbes, expressed pride in bringing this honour to the Tata group and India. His contributions extended beyond corporate achievements, with Bhat personally sharing Tata group stories through his books "Tata Stories" and "Tata Log," along with short narratives on LinkedIn, reaching thousands of Indian households.