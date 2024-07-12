Tata Starbucks appoints Mitali Maheshwari as head of product and marketing for India

Welcoming Mitali Maheshwari to the team, Adrit Mishra, chief operating officer, Tata Starbucks, shared, "As we continue building the category in India and extending our coffee leadership to deliver the signature Starbucks Experience to consumers, we are excited for Mitali to expound upon our product and marketing plans. With Mitali on board, we are also looking forward to enabling strategic product innovation that brings forth the best of global and local tastes for consumers in a manner that is familiar to them. Mitali's dedication to her craft, coupled with her strategic mindset and innovative approach, makes her an invaluable addition to our team.”