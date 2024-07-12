Tata Starbucks appoints Mitali Maheshwari as head of product and marketing for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Starbucks has announced the appointment of Mitali Maheshwari as product and marketing head for India. With over a decade of expertise in brand management and marketing, in her new role, she will spearhead product innovation and drive marketing initiatives for the brand.
Welcoming Mitali Maheshwari to the team, Adrit Mishra, chief operating officer, Tata Starbucks, shared, "As we continue building the category in India and extending our coffee leadership to deliver the signature Starbucks Experience to consumers, we are excited for Mitali to expound upon our product and marketing plans. With Mitali on board, we are also looking forward to enabling strategic product innovation that brings forth the best of global and local tastes for consumers in a manner that is familiar to them. Mitali's dedication to her craft, coupled with her strategic mindset and innovative approach, makes her an invaluable addition to our team.”
Mitali Maheshwari, head of product and marketing, Tata Starbucks shared, "As a coffee enthusiast myself, I am looking forward to joining Starbucks India, a brand that has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s vibrant coffee landscape over the past decade. I am humbled and excited to build on the brand’s marketing plans to drive continued growth, while delivering the distinct Starbucks experience to consumers across the country.”
Bringing a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in elevating brand presence and consumer engagement, Mitali previously held the position of national brand marketing manager at Red Bull India. Her strategic insights and innovative approach will serve in ensuring exceptional experiences for coffee enthusiasts across the country.