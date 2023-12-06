Terribly Tiny Tales appoints Jitin Babu as VP - Operations

He is the co-founder of Curateus, which was acquired by a Delaware based content publishing company earlier this year.
The content and storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) has announced the appointment of Jitin Babu as vice president - operations.
Jitin has over 13 years of experience in strategy, growth, innovation and business development. He embarked on his professional journey as a novice trader, delving into the intricate world of finance. Over time, he transformed into a successful founder, steering multiple functions and business verticals with adept leadership. Jitin completed his MBA at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, specialising in Finance & Strategy.
While finance was his career, content was his passion which manifested in the creation of Curateus, a marketplace dedicated to human-curated content, where he worked as the co-founder & CEO. Curateus was acquired by a Delaware based content publishing company earlier this year.
In his new role as the vice president of operations, he will play a pivotal part in shaping and executing TTT’s operational strategies, ensuring seamless processes across the organisation and productising revenue across verticals, starting with TTT Academy.
Jitin Babu, vice president - operations, Terribly Tiny Tales said, “TTT is at the epicentre of the Indian digital content and modern storytelling scene, and being a part of this team only makes me incredibly happy. I am looking forward to this new chapter where I intend to use my past expertise in the media-tech and digital content space to positively impact TTT Academy and TTT at large and create opportunities to drive it forward.”
Anuj Gosalia, CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales said, “At TTT, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting-edge of the content and creator economy. And we are delighted to welcome Jitin to TTT as part of our leadership. We believe that his background in operations, his founder-mindset aligns perfectly with our vision for TTT’s future. His expertise will contribute significantly to our growth.”