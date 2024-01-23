tgthr appoints Rahul Vengalil as CEO and co-founder

Rahul Vengalil, CEO and co-founder tgthr added, “tgthr has already earned a reputation as a place where happiness meets creativity to produce extraordinary results, setting the foundation for an exciting journey into the future. We aim to simplify the complexities of today's diverse mediums and the ever-changing technology. My intent is to guide our clients through the dynamic advertising landscape and not just create compelling brand stories for them but also help distribute them. A rehaul of the old ways of advertising requires radical thinking, ingenuity, and passion, which can only be enabled in an ecosystem like tgthr.”