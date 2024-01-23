tgthr appoints Rahul Vengalil as CEO and co-founder

Rahul will lead client relationships and business across the units.
tgthr, the full-funnel ad agency launched by Aalap Desai has onboarded Rahul Vengalil to lead the charge as the CEO and co-founder, effective immediately. With its head office in Mumbai, the agency has branches in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.
Rahul Vengalil, with extensive experience in the advertising industry, most recently worked as the executive director at Everest Brand Solutions. In the past, he has also held the position of managing partner at isobar and helped grow its presence in India for almost a decade.
As CEO at tgthr, Rahul Vengalil will lead client relationships and business across the units. He will also take forward the agency’s promise of a full-funnel approach by integrating media services into the agency offerings, bringing to the forefront his decades of experience in handling media.
Vengalil's extensive experience spans across diverse categories, including automobile, fashion, consumer durables, real estate, retail, technology, and FMCG. This venture is not Rahul Vengalil's first foray into entrepreneurship. In 2017, he co-founded What Clicks, the digital media audit firm.
Aalap Desai, CCO and co-founder tgthr added, “We don’t become a full-funnel agency by just calling ourselves ‘full-funnel’. We can only achieve it by having people who not just come with that expertise but command that expertise. Rahul is exactly that. Why he belongs at tgthr, more than anywhere else, is because he has the head to drive business and has the heart to care about people, too.”
Rahul Vengalil, CEO and co-founder tgthr added, “tgthr has already earned a reputation as a place where happiness meets creativity to produce extraordinary results, setting the foundation for an exciting journey into the future. We aim to simplify the complexities of today's diverse mediums and the ever-changing technology. My intent is to guide our clients through the dynamic advertising landscape and not just create compelling brand stories for them but also help distribute them. A rehaul of the old ways of advertising requires radical thinking, ingenuity, and passion, which can only be enabled in an ecosystem like tgthr.”