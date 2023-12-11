tgthr taps former Dentsu leaders for its creative leadership

Anadi Sah, Vibhor Yadav, Pragati Rana, and Anirudh Venugopal are the founding partners.
Aalap Desai’s full-funnel agency tgthr has revealed its creative leadership and founding partners, and they are all former Dentsu leaders like the founder himself.
Anadi Sah - National Creative Director, Chief Innovation Officer and founding partner
An isobar old hand of 13 years, Sah has worked on over 100 brands including integrated campaigns across platforms for brands like BMW, Reebok, Philips, KIA, Incredible India, Mortein, Vedantu and many more.
Vibhor Yadav, regional creative officer, North and South, and founding partner
Yadav comes with a powerful brand-building experience and has shaped brands like Royal Enfield, Maruti, ICICI, Marks & Spencer, Bira, Adidas, American Express, Mortein and Dabur. His last stint was for ten years at isobar.
Pragati Rana, regional creative officer, West, head of originals and founding partner
She has in-depth experience in strategy, account management, creativity, and content in mainline and digital on brands like P&G, Unilever, MTV, Tata, Honor, and ASUS. She has also worked on the client side at GSK.
Anirudh Venugopal, senior creative director, head of culture and founding partner
He has driven brands like VICE, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Hershey’s, ASUS ROG, Acko, and Marks & Spencer. He also represented India at the Asian Federation of Advertising Agencies’ ‘Fast Track Program’ held in Malaysia in 2019.
Aalap Desai, founder and CCO of tgthr, about the thinking behind the team: “Today’s world has evolved. The client’s problems have evolved. Advertising needs to evolve, too.”
“This team represents this evolution. The convergent experience of the team now at tgthr is equipped to deliver the results the business needs, the differentiation that the brands need and the creativity that the consumer needs. Not just this, we want to bring back what advertising has lost. Fun, laughter and the liberty to voice your truth while working on the brief.”