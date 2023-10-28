The Caravan’s editor Anant Nath elected president of the Editor’s Guild of India

Outlook’s Ruben Banerjee and the Tribune’s K Ve Prasad appointed gen secretary and treasurer respectively.
The Editor’s Guild of India, at its annual general meeting, for FY23 has appointed its president, general secretary, and treasurer.
President: Anant Nath, editor, The Caravan
General Secretary: Ruben Banerjee, former editor-in-chief, Outlook
Treasurer: K Ve Prasad, former senior associate editor, Tribune
All three were elected unopposed.
A three member election committee comprising of Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik, and Kumkum Chaddha made the announcement at the AGM.