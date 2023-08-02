The Content Lab ropes in Karthik Krishnan as Executive Creative Director

Previously, he was with Ogilvy as creative director
Digital marketing agency and content studio, The Content Lab, has recently announced the appointment of Karthik Krishnan as its executive creative director. Previously, he worked with Ogilvy as creative director.
Krishnan ehas gained valuable experience working with other renowned companies such as The Digital Street, Isobar, Terribly Tiny Tales, Cactus Communications, and Fulcro (ibs).
In his illustrious career, Krishnan has led creative endeavors for well-known brands, including Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Bournville, and Marico's Set Wet, showcasing his ability to craft engaging and impactful stories for diverse audiences.
Commenting on his new role, Krishnan expressed his excitement for being a part of The Content Lab's growth story. He appreciates the creative freedom and opportunities for professional growth that an independent venture offers. He also emphasized the significance of understanding the audience and being able to deliver format-agnostic stories in an integrated digital world.
Vaibhav Mehta, founder and CEO of The Content Lab, shared his enthusiasm about Krishnan's appointment, stating that he believes Krishnan's expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of the agency and content studio. Mehta looks forward to collaborating with Krishnan to create exceptional work and inspire younger talents to achieve greater accomplishments.
As the new executive creative director, Karthik Krishnan is poised to lead The Content Lab towards greater creative heights, fostering innovative approaches and producing compelling content for the agency's clients. The company's recent appointment reinforces its commitment to providing top-notch services and delivering outstanding creative solutions in the digital marketing landscape.