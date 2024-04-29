The Good Glamm Group elevates Ankita Bharadwaj and Ketan Bhatia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ankita is set to take over as the new director of brand and marketing and Ketan has been named as the group board director.
As per recent LinkedIn updates, Ankita Bharadwaj has been promoted to director of brand and marketing, and Ketan Bhatia is now the group brand director at The Good Glamm Group.
Ankita previously held the position of marketing head for Manish Malhotra Beauty, PopXO Beauty, and Organic Harvest within the company. Ketan was in charge of the business operations at MyGlamm & St. Botanica.
Ankita and Ketan will collaborate to lead brand marketing at The Good Glamm Group, focusing on campaigns, new product development, marketing, and on-ground activations for the company's DTC beauty and personal care brands like The Moms Co., POPxo, Sirona, Organic Harvest, St. Botanica, among others.
Ankita graduated from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies and has nearly 13 years of work experience, with previous positions at Reckitt and Marico.
Ketan possesses an MBA from IIM Indore and has accumulated 19 years of experience at firms such as ITC, Hershey's, Marico, Reckitt, The Good Glamm Group, and Trilogy.