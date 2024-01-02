The Hershey Company appoints Luigi Mirri as General Manager for India and APAC

Commenting on his appointment, Luigi Mirri, general manager, Hershey India and APAC said, “I'm looking forward to embracing my new role and the opportunity it brings, including my return to India. I am excited to contribute to the broader transformation goals and growth of our company. India is a key focus for Hershey, bringing moments of goodness to our consumers with fantastic products and our commitment to talent development and leadership building. I'm excited about the prospect of collaborating with the talented team here to make an impact for the company and our people.”