The Hindu onboards Subhash Rai as digital editor

The Hindu, an Indian English-language daily newspaper owned by The Hindu Group, has appointed Subhash Rai as digital editor effective from March 18, 2024.
During his tenure from 2014 to 2016, Rai served as The Hindu's internet editor. He played a crucial role in a steering committee focused on upgrading the print and online content management systems. Additionally, he spearheaded the restructuring and redesign of The Hindu's website. Prior to this role, Rai was associated with Frontline, The Hindu Group's fortnightly news magazine, during the early 2000s.
Speaking about the appointment, Subhash Rai, digital editor, The Hindu said in a statement on its website, “The Hindu is home. In a constantly evolving digital space, it is important to be agile and dexterous. I view this as a chance to foster growth and enhance capabilities so that we can continue to play the digital game with our core beliefs intact.”
Talking about Rai’s appointment, Suresh Nambath, editor, The Hindu added, “As we continue our digital transformation journey at The Hindu, our focus remains on enhancing and enriching our news services for our valued users. With Subhash Rai at the helm as Digital Editor, we are assured of his exceptional qualifications to advance our vision and elevate our journey to unprecedented levels of success.”
During his 25-year career in online journalism, Rai has worked with many Indian publications, managed integrated newsrooms, and actively built a community of online journalism enthusiasts. He has also served as a guest faculty at renowned journalism schools like the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media and the Asian College of Journalism, imparting valuable knowledge and insights to aspiring journalists.