The PRactice onboards Zacharia James and Rishi Seth as investors and partners

James and Seth will support Nandita Lakshmanan, the firm's CEO, in pursuing future endeavours and strategic initiatives.
The PRactice, a public relations and communication services company, has onboarded seasoned PR professionals Zacharia James and Rishi Seth as strategic investors and partners. The company announced the collaboration in a LinkedIn post.
The partnership marks a significant milestone as The PRactice celebrates its 25th year, underscoring the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and maintaining its position as a trusted industry leader.
Nandita Lakshmanan will persist in her role as the CEO of The PRactice, James and Seth will play instrumental roles in elevating business operational efficiency, exploring opportunities in diverse sectors and geographies, and placing a significant emphasis on talent management.
Lakshmanan expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “The synergies in our values and vision for building reputed PR firms in India to take public relations to the boardroom, will enhance the credibility and reputation of The PRactice even further. We are excited about multiplying the potential of The PRactice and deepening our relationships with our clients and prospects, with this landmark development.”
James has worked with reputed companies like BCW Global, Alphabet Consulting, Six Degrees PR, Vox Public Relations and Text 100 Group. Concurrently, Seth has been associated with BCW, Six Degrees BCW, Text 100 India, Alphabet Consulting and Genesis PR. Both of them have wealth of management and entrepreneurial experience of close to three decades.
Speaking on the partnership, Seth stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this fantastic journey with Nandita and The PRactice, a well-established firm. At a time when the communications landscape is transforming, this first-of-its-kind partnership will look to combine entrepreneurial agility and experience to realise growth opportunities within the thriving Indian market."
James added, "Nandita and her team at The PRactice have meticulously crafted an impressive business and reputation. Our partnership is a strategic move to future-proof The PRactice, realise value and ensure relevance in this dynamic industry.”