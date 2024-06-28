Times of India redesignates Sai Doma as director- Central East; appoints Rohit Sharma as director- Response

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sai Doma has assumed the position of director– Central East at The Times of India. In his new role, Sai will be focusing on the Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, Nagpur, Patna, and Bhubaneswar branches. Additionally, he will be responsible for the Central/Delhi Government and B3 PSU verticals and national Languages revenue.
Sai joined The Times of India as Mumbai-1 branch head in 2020. During his tenure, he has contributed significantly to the organisation, surpassing pre-covid revenues by a significant volume. In 2023-24 alone, he was able to grow the market by a double-digit percentage. Sai has always taken lead in providing 360-degree, experiential marketing solutioning, that has added to the growth story of the organisation.
Rohit Sharma has joined the Times of India as director - Response. He is an accomplished business leader with over twenty-five years of experience. Rohit brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in sales and marketing and business development across various sectors encompassing Consumer Durables, Personal Care, and Cement having worked in industries like Ambuja Cements, Videocon International, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Samsung India Electronics and Philips India.
In his earlier role with Philips India, Rohit was director– sales, India Sub- Continent (Personal Health business) and was responsible for driving business growth and expanding market reach in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
As director- eRsponse, Rohit will be responsible for executing sales strategy, driving growth, plan for monetisation of revenue opportunities and enhance TOI’s market presence for Response (North).