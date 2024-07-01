Tribes Communication appoints Deep Sanyal as Group Chief Financial Officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was earlier with Madison OOH media group, where he served as the finance director for 13 years.
Tribes Communication announced the appointment of Deep Sanyal as the group chief financial officer (CFO).
Deep Sanyal brings with him a wealth of experience and is a seasoned finance professional. With an experience of 26 years in the field of finance, Sanyal has worked in various industries including advertising and has been a strategic partner to the senior management. This has stood him in good stead during crucial decision-making and implementation of good corporate governance including statutory compliances. He has also been responsible for managing profits of various business units by analysis of Budgets and MIS, collection of revenue and cost control.
Sanyal joins Tribes Communication from Madison OOH media group, where he served as the finance director for 13 years and played a pivotal role in financial restructuring and driving profitability for the organization.
Sanyal is A Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and an Associate Cost and Management Accountant (ACMA). His professional journey has been defined by a commitment to excellence and a passion for driving positive change.
Expressing his excitement about joining Tribes Communication he stated, “I am excited to start my journey as Group CFO Tribes. With the Tribes group already in an excellent growth trajectory, I look forward to executing the group’s strategic and financial priorities by joining their bandwagon. I am eagerly awaiting the new challenges and opportunities ahead.”
His appointment is a strategic move to strengthen the company's financial strategy and drive its next phase of growth.
"We are extremely happy to welcome Deep Sanyal to our leadership team," said Gour Gupta, MD and Chairman of Tribes Communication." His extensive experience in financial stewardship and strategic insight will be invaluable and lead us into a new chapter of growth and achievement. I am confident that Deep’s rich experience and visionary approach will undoubtedly carry forth our legacy of excellence. We are thrilled to have him at the helm and look forward to our journey together."
This appointment underscores Tribes Communication's commitment to enhancing its leadership team with top-tier talent to support its growth plans, which will enable them to leverage Deep’s expertise to navigate the dynamic market landscape and achieve its strategic objectives.