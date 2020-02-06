Uber's Manisha Lath Gupta moves on

She joined Uber after four marketing roles, two entrepreneurial roles, a political stint and spending almost 16 years in the industry. Gupta started as a senior product manager with HUL (2001) before joining Colgate Palmolive (2004). She joined Axis Bank in 2010 and left (2014) the company as its head of marketing to volunteer for the Aam Admi Party. Gupta then started Mojarto (2014) which she later sold to NDTV. She later joined Clix Capital (2017), a financing solutions provider. She also co-owns Aanandaa Farms, a 'permaculture farm' in Haryana.