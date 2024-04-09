Unacademy's ex CMO Karan Shroff launches LightFury Games

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shroff will lead the gaming venture as CEO and co-founder.
Karan Shroff has announced his next venture LightFury Games, where he will assume the role of co-founder and chief executive officer. He made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.
Shroff previously served as the partner and chief marketing officer at Unacademy. He envisions LightFury Games as a pioneering force in the gaming industry, committed to developing top-tier AAA game titles in India.
Before his endeavour with LightFury Games, his professional trajectory included joining Unacademy as vice president of marketing, with his role later elevated to chief marketing officer in 2020. During his tenure at Unacademy, he spearheaded cricket-associated ventures like the IPL and secured renowned personalities like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as brand ambassadors.
Shroff departed from his position at Unacademy in 2022, paving the way for his latest endeavor in the gaming industry with LightFury Games. He began his career in 2008 at Pixie Events
He has also led prominent roles at Wizcraft International Entertainment, Bertelsmann, Herbalife International and Xiaomi India.