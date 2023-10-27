Unilever names Priya Nair as President-Beauty & Wellbeing

Nair will replace Fernando Fernandez, who has now been appointed as new Chief Financial Officer.
Unilever has appointed Priya Nair as president beauty & wellbeing. Nair, who is currently the chief marketing officer, beauty & wellbeing will replace Fernando Fernandez, who has now been named as new chief financial officer. The appointments will be effective from January 1, 2024.
Esi Eggleston Bracey, general manager personal care North America and head of country US, has been appointed to the new role of chief growth and marketing officer. Eduardo Campanella, currently the chief marketing officer for Home Care, has been appointed president-home care.
“Priya, Esi and Edu represent part of an exceptional generation of Unilever leaders who combine world class marketing skills with frontline experience. I am delighted they will join the Unilever Leadership Executive, and that Peter, one of Unilever’s most experienced operators, has agreed to return to Ice Cream – where he has enjoyed such success in the past.”