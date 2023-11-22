Unilever selects Gayatri Makhijani Ray as head - digital hub

Previously, she was serving as head- brand, creative and media for Intel India.
Unilever India has appointed Gayatri Makhijani Ray as its head- digital hub. She confirmed the appointment on LinkedIn.
In her new position, she'll spearhead digital strategies and initiatives across the organisation.
Ray began her career at MTV Networks as a trainee in 2007. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.
Before joining Unilever, Ray spent over five years at Intel India starting in October 2018. Prior to that, she held the role of digital/online brand manager at Amazon for over four years. Her experience also includes serving as a senior strategist at Yahoo! for nearly three and a half years. She was involved with SapientNitro, Rediffusion Y&R, and Tribal DDB, contributing as a digital creative.
With over 15 years of experience, she has handled the full spectrum of digital and media planning and buys, media creative, social media and content strategy and execution and measurement.