Vaibhav Jadon appointed as Zenith India’s national buying head

Zenith India, Publicis Groupe’s media agency, has announced the appointment of Vaibhav Jadon as its national buying head effective immediately.
He will lead the integrated buying function, driving strategy, and ensuring executional excellence across Zenith India’s client portfolio. In addition, he will also contribute to Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX.
Jadon will report to the agency’s CEO Jai Lala.
Before joining Zenith, he headed the national media-buying and partnerships at Dentsu.
Jai Lala said, “Vaibhav is known for his vast experience and expertise in media. He comes with strong and solid relationships in the publisher, broadcast, and overall, media ecosystem and has a proven record of success with leading brands. The overall media landscape is dynamic and evolving in both complexity and opportunity. With Vaibhav strategising and strengthening our media-buying functions, leading pivotal partnerships, and bringing in new insights that optimise media buys, we expect to deliver even greater value for our clients.”
Vaibhav Jadon said, “I am delighted at the new role, and this is an opportune time to be joining Zenith which is seeing phenomenal growth, topping new business rankings, and has an incredible roster of brands. Zenith has a strong and differentiated ROI product, proposition, and focus and I look forward to leading and enhancing media strategies and buying excellence for its clients and bringing in exceptional results for them. I am excited to be part of Zenith’s growth and success story.”