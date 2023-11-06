Viacom18 elevates Anu Sikka, Rohan Lavsi as business heads

Lavsi has been the head of Colors Cineplex since 2018. He was responsible for developing and executing strategy for the cluster, maximisation of viewership share and acquisition of movies and other content. Over the past five years, Viacom18’s Hindi Movies Broadcast business has grown from a single FTA channel to four channels, spanning FTA, Pay TV and HD, with a 14.3% market share in a genre that stands as the second biggest in broadcast entertainment in India.