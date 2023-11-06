Viacom18 elevates Anu Sikka, Rohan Lavsi as business heads

Sikka was heading creative, content and research of the kids TV network. Lavsi was heading Colors Cineplex.
Viacom18 has elevated Anu Sikka as the business head of kids entertainment and Rohan Lavsi as the business head for the Hindi movies cluster.
Sikka was earlier the head of creative, content and research of the kids TV network. All business unit functions will now report to her. She joined Viacom18 (erstwhile Nick India) in 2006 and has been instrumental in changing the face of the animation industry in India. Her localisation strategy helped Nick create several unique Indian IPs and characters.
Lavsi has been the head of Colors Cineplex since 2018. He was responsible for developing and executing strategy for the cluster, maximisation of viewership share and acquisition of movies and other content. Over the past five years, Viacom18’s Hindi Movies Broadcast business has grown from a single FTA channel to four channels, spanning FTA, Pay TV and HD, with a 14.3% market share in a genre that stands as the second biggest in broadcast entertainment in India.