Vibhor Mehrotra joins Innocean India as managing partner

Mehrotra was previously associated with the Publicis Groupe for 9 years.
Innocean India, a marketing communication company, has appointed Vibhor Mehrotra as a managing partner. He shared the development on LinkedIn.
Mehrotra will work to lead the transformation journey and bring Innocean to the fore of marketing and communication in India alongside Jeaho Yoo and Santosh Kumar.
A few days back, he announced his departure from Publicis Groupe after working across its various agency brands for around 9 years. He was recently working as the chief digital officer at Zenith, The ROI Agency.
Mehrotra has earlier worked with Tata AIG, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Interactive Media & Communication Solutions.