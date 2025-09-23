Vidyuth Bhandary to lead new studio division at Atrangii and Hari Om OTT as EVP

Atrangii and Hari Om OTT have appointed Vidyuth Bhandary as executive vice president – Content and Studios. With nearly three decades of experience, he has held senior roles at Dice Media, Times Internet/MX Media, FremantleMedia, Miditech, Real TV, Big FM, and Star India. His career spans television and OTT, producing international format shows and widely streamed digital content.

In his new role, Vidyuth will lead content teams at Atrangii and Hari Om while serving as Studio Head for the new studio division. His focus will be on strengthening the content pipeline, developing fiction and non-fiction shows for Atrangii, and devotional stories for Hari Om. He will also work on building original IPs for OTT, TV, and films.

Vibhu Agarwal, said, “At Atrangii and Hari Om OTT, we are in a phase of aggressive growth, expanding our footprint and cementing our leadership across content, platforms, and distribution. Bringing in top industry talent is central to this strategy. Vidyuth’s appointment is a key step in that direction — his experience will help strengthen our in-house content engine and accelerate our plans to build a world-class studio ecosystem. We're committed to delivering premium, scalable content and taking Atrangii and Hari Om Studios to the next level, both in India and globally.”

Vidyuth Bhandary said on the appointment, “I’m thrilled to join one of India’s largest homegrown OTT platforms. I will be working closely with the content team to create a multi-year roadmap and focusing on forging new content partnerships. My goal is to help build a strong in-house content slate, while also developing a full-fledged studio setup to create content for other OTTs, television, and feature films with the target of establishing a fully operational studio. I look forward to expanding into new markets, genres and achieving the vision set by the management.”