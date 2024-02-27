Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as non-executive chairman and board member of its payments bank's unit. This comes after The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked Paytm Payments Bank to wind down operations by March 15 due to persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns.
"The Company has been separately informed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition. PPBL has informed us that they will commence the process of appointing a new Chairman," the company said in an exchange filing.
Srinivasan Sridhar, former chairman of Central Bank of India, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal have joined the board as independent director.