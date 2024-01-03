Vikas Sachdeva joins ZEEL as EVP & head of international ad sales

Previously, he was the head of India international ad sales at Disney Star.
Vikas Sachdeva has joined ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) as executive vice president and head- international ad sales. Previously, he served as the head of India international ad sales at Disney Star.
Vikas was with the company for 9.5 years. He played a pivotal role in expanding the network's international business across the UK, Middle East, APAC, and Sri Lanka for both mainstream and regional channels.
Before his time at Disney Star, Vikas held the position of group head (Corporate Sales) at Radio City 91.1 FM and worked with The Times Group (BCCL) in the response department, overseeing retail and e-commerce categories.
With over 19 years of experience in the media industry, Vikas holds a tight grip over Print, Radio, Digital and TV mediums.