Vikram Pawah to take charge as president of BMW Group India

Singh's death wasn't the only major one that BMW grappled with in 2020. Mihir Dayal - BMW's director of sales India, passed away on 07 April. He died after a battle with cancer that lasted weeks. Dayal had been working with BMW India since 2007. Prior to joining BMW India, he worked with Mercedes-Benz as product manager between 2004-07. In this role, he was responsible for sales and product management; including aspects related to pricing, training and marketing communications for the products.