Vipin Yadav joins DriveX as Vice President and Head of Marketing

DriveX Mobility, a subsidiary of TVS Motor Company, has appointed Vipin Yadav as vice president and head of marketing. Yadav, with 17 years of experience in consumer brands, joins DriveX to lead brand and customer experience as the company expands nationally.

Advertisment

Yadav brings deep expertise in building high-impact, customer-first marketing strategies. Most recently, he served as the marketing director (marketing head) at Hisense India and also held the position of Head of Marketing for Toshiba TV, where he led key brand initiatives. Prior to that, he also spent over seven years at OPPO India in senior leadership roles, playing a key part in shaping the brand’s identity and driving market share during a period of rapid growth.



Yadav will lead DriveX’s omnichannel marketing strategy efforts while overseeing brand strategy, go-to-market strategy, digital innovation, and customer engagement. He will contribute significantly to DriveX being positioned as India’s trusted and tech-forward disruptive brand in the mobility space.



“This is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of pre-owned two-wheelers,” said Yadav about his role. “We’re not just redefining the category—we’re building a brand anchored in innovation, trust, and putting customers first. My focus will be on driving impact through authentic, insight-led marketing that resonates deeply and delivers real value.”



Yadav has worked on campaigns focused on growth, customer trust, and brand value. He has spoken at institutes like IIT Delhi and Symbiosis Pune and served on marketing forums and jury panels.



Narain Karthikeyan, founder and director at DriveX, said, “We’re thrilled to have Vipin Yadav on board. He brings a sharp understanding of the Indian consumer and the ability to turn insights into strong brand actions. As we grow our footprint and continue to innovate, Vipin’s leadership will help us connect more deeply with our customers.”



Yadav has a dual MBA in Marketing from International Management Institute, Europe, and the Indian Institute of Planning & Management. He also has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi.