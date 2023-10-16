Virgin Atlantic names Shivani Rao as Country Manager for India

She will replace Alex McEwan, who will continue as country manager for the region until the end of 2023.
Virgin Atlantic has appointed Shivani Singh Deo as country manager – India. Shivani has represented Virgin Atlantic for the past 8 years in the role of marketing and communications manager. Prior to Virgin Atlantic, Shivani’s career included international market exposure across industries including retail, media, and lifestyle.
Shivani will lead commercial strategy in India as the airline is expanding India network further in 2024 with the launch of a daily London Heathrow to Bengaluru service from 31st March 2024.
Commenting on her appointment, Shivani said, “I am excited to be taking on this new role at Virgin Atlantic and lead the dynamic team in India. We will continue to champion the needs of the customer and tap the incredible growth opportunities in the Indian market.”
Alex McEwan will continue as country manager for the region until the end of 2023, providing a handover to Shivani as she starts her new role as country manager from 1st January 2024. Alex will then start a new role as senior manager – Asia Pacific in the new year.