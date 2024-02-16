VLCC elevates Vikas Gupta to the positions of MD and group CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vikas is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow.
VLCC, a beauty and skincare brand, on Friday announced that its group chief executive officer Vikas Gupta will be elevated to the role of managing director and group CEO, effective immediately. Vikas Gupta was appointed group CEO of VLCC in April 2023.
In his new capacity, he will continue to lead the company’s strategic direction, focusing on driving overall business growth by leveraging technology and prioritising customer-centric approaches to introduce the finest beauty and skincare products to the Indian market.
“With decades of global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms, Vikas has played a pivotal role in VLCC’s growth in India, fostering new opportunities for expansion and development,” the company stated.