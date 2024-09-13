VML India appoints Abhinav Kaushik as managing partner- West and growth partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kaushik previously served as president of FCB Group India.
VML India has appointed Abhinav Kaushik as managing partner- West and growth partner. Kaushik previously led FCB Group India as president.
Sharing the news on LinkedIn, he stated, "Any new position comes in with a whole lot of challenges and responsibilities, and ideally when you get into the trenches and understand the business by deep-diving in totality, only then you have the right to tell the world about what's the new in your work life and what are you really embarking upon. I’m very happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Managing Partner - West & Growth Partner - VML India."
Kaushik began his career at GE Capital as area sales manager, later expanding his experience with roles at Contract Advertising, M&C Saatchi London, J. Walter Thompson, and Dentsu.
At FCB Group India, Kaushik oversaw business operations and resources, driving profitability, managing P&L, and spearheading growth initiatives.