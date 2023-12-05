Volvo Car India appoints Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as Director - Marketing & PR

She has previously held marketing roles in GE Money, Tetra Pak, Aviva, Roca and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.
Volvo Car India has appointed Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing & PR. With the two decades of experience in the fields of brand management, performance marketing, PR & communication, product strategy, and customer experience (CX). She has previously held marketing roles in GE Money, Tetra Pak, Aviva, Roca and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.
Jyotsana is a post-graduate in marketing & communications, known for her innovative and strategic approach to marketing and public relations. In her new role as director - marketing & PR at Volvo Car India, Jyotsana will play a role in strengthening the brand's presence in the Indian market, crafting innovative marketing strategies, enhancing public relations initiatives, and driving customer engagement through creative campaigns.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jyotsana Singh Kaushik to Volvo Car India. Her extensive experience and remarkable track record in marketing and public relations will be invaluable to our team as we continue to strengthen our brand presence in the Indian market. We look forward to the innovative strategies and fresh perspectives she will bring to our organisation. Jyotsana's joining represents a significant step forward in our journey towards excellence, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with her on board.” said Jyoti Malhotra managing director, Volvo Car India.
“I am truly delighted to join the Volvo Car India family. Volvo is synonymous with innovation, safety, and sustainability, and I am excited to be a part of a brand that embodies these values. I look forward to working with the talented team at Volvo Car India and contributing to the continued success and growth of this renowned brand in the Indian market. Together, we will create new milestones and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers.” said Jyotsana Singh Kaushik.