Warner Bros. Discovery appoints Azmat Jagmag as the partnerships and marketing head INSEAK

Jagmag headed marketing for WBD in South Asia prior to the new appointment.
Azmat Jagmag took to social media to announce that she will be taking up the role of partnerships and marketing head at INSEAK (India, Southeast Asia and Korearegion) for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Jagmag has been with WBD since 2021, when she took up the role of marcom head, India - Linear & OTT, Discovery Inc. In August 2022, WBD appointed her as the head of marketing for WBD South Asia.
Prior to her engagement with WBD, a majority of her career was spent with ZEEL. She joined Zee Cinema as a marketing executive in 2005. After serving as an AVP for Zee TV for over 8 years, she took up the role of brand marketing head for Zee Anmol in 2013.
She ended her stint with ZEEL in 2019, after serving as the head of marketing at ZEEL for four years.
After ZEEL, she founded a content marketing and production specialist company, Masala Chai, in 2019.