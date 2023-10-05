Janhavi Vyas to head marketing for Warner Bros. Discovery's South Asia market

Previously, she was with Discovery Inc. as Associate Director of Marketing Communications.
Warner Bros. Discovery, the global media and entertainment company has elevated Janhavi Vyas to the position of marketing head for South Asia. She, before the Warner Brothers and Discovery merger, was associate director of marketing communications at Discovery. Vyas posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.
Vyas also had prior stints with Sony TV and Zee TV and has worked across brand development, digital marketing, campaign management, market research, and team leadership roles.