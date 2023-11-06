Wavemaker India announces new appointments in North leadership team

The move is aimed at strengthening the agency's position in the region and enhancing its capabilities to deliver impactful solutions to clients.

Jasmine Sachdeva, a highly experienced media professional with over two decades of industry expertise joins back at GroupM after a short stint with Publicis Media. Jasmine is a skilled strategist with expertise in crafting integrated media strategies, audience planning, and designing ROI-focused campaigns. She has a track record of spearheading campaigns for brands such as Nestle, Haleon, MamaEarth, Hero Moto Corp, Google, and Airtel.