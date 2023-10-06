Wavemaker India elevates Sairam Ranganathan to Chief Digital Officer

“At Wavemaker our emphasis has always been to push the boundaries on our capabilities and provide our clients with an unmatched advantage through our services. In his new role Sai will consolidate and grow capabilities on digital media and lead a team called Wavemaker NorthStar that will help clients deliver business outcomes through data driven solutions. Given Sai's passion, resilience, and commitment there could be no better person to lead this team and take our solutions to the next level”, expressed Vishal Jacob, chief transformation officer at Wavemaker India.