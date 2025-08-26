WPP Media appoints Veena Joji as chief people officer for South Asia

WPP Media has announced the appointment of Veena Joji as Chief People Officer for South Asia. Based in Mumbai, she will be part of the company’s Executive Committee, leading the development and execution of people and talent strategies across the region.

Advertisment

Bringing over 25 years of HR and leadership experience, Joji has previously held senior roles at Apexon, Epsilon, Thomson Reuters, and IBM.

Sharing the news on her LinkedIn, Joji wrote:

“Stepping into this role at WPP Media South Asia is both exciting and humbling. The media and technology industry are evolving at an unprecedented pace, and I look forward to co-creating a culture that not only keeps pace with this change but also sets the benchmark for innovation, inclusion, and growth.”

In a company statement, WPP Media said:

“Great companies are built by great people. WPP Media is delighted to welcome Veena Joji as Chief People Officer, South Asia. With her expertise, she will help shape talent strategies, spark innovation, and nurture growth across one of the world’s most dynamic media markets.”