By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

X appoints Angela Zepeda as its new global head of marketing

Zepeda previously served as CMO/chief creative officer for Hyundai.

Angela Zepeda joins X (formerly known as Twitter) as its new global head of marketing. She recently served as CMO/chief creative officer for Hyundai. Angela brings experience and expertise, understands how to grow a brand globally and will lead X's marketing to accelerate its innovation.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the appointment on X today, saying that it is “essential to hire an exceptional leader like Angela to further shape our transformation."

She was working with Hyundai for the past 5 years. In the past, she has also worked with INNOCEAN USA, Quigley- Simpson, Lowe Campbell Ewald, and more.

