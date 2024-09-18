Yum! Brands elevates Rohan Pewekar to MD of Pizza Hut for Indian subcontinent

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Yum! Brands has promoted Rohan Pewekar to managing director of Pizza Hut for Indian Subcontinent. Pewekar will focus on strengthening Pizza Hut’s business and driving long-term growth across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.
He made the announcement on LinkedIn.
Prior to this, he was serving as the chief strategy and finance officer for Pizza Hut. Pewekar joined the company in December 2019.
In the past, he has also worked with Samsung Electronics and Accenture.