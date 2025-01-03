Zairus Master steps down as Chief Business Officer of Honasa Consumer

Zairus Master has stepped down as the chief business officer of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of brands like Mamaearth, BBlunt, and The Derma Co. The announcement was made through a regulatory filing with the BSE.

Master brings over 25 years of experience from organisations such as Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and Nokia. He joined Honasa Consumer in August 2021, playing a key role in driving the company's omni-channel growth strategy and overseeing investment allocation across its brands, categories, and channels.

His departure follows a series of recent exits at Honasa Consumer. In October, chief product and technology officer Jayant Chauhan resigned, citing personal reasons. Earlier, Abhiishekk Raj Pandey, senior vice president of commerce, left the company to pursue his own entrepreneurial venture.

Mamaearth is the flagship brand of the company, contributing around 65% of its revenue. Honasa Consumer also operates a portfolio of other brands, including The Derma Co, BBlunt, Dr. Sheth’s, Aqualogica, and Staze 9to9.