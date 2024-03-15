Zee CTO Nitin Mittal quits, Punit Goenka streamlines technology and data verticals

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, has assigned interim responsibilities to other executives.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE), has announced the strategic changes in the technology and data vertical, implemented by its MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, under the guidance of the company’s board. Goenka has accepted the resignation of Nitin Mittal, president and group chief technology officer.
Amrit Thomas, responsible for data science, Kishore Krishnamurthy, responsible for engineering, Bhushan Kolleri, responsible for product and Vishal Somani, responsible for enterprise and content technology; on an interim basis, will report into Amit Goenka, president- digital businesses and platforms.
“Under the guidance of the Board and in line with the strategic approach undertaken by the MD and CEO, significant steps are being implemented to build a new lateral structure that lays a sharper emphasis on accountability and results," Zee said in a press statement.
The changes aim to improve accountability, optimise resources, and maintain quality for long-term growth.
It added, “The steps taken by the MD and CEO are aimed towards achieving a cost-effective structure, optimizing the resources and maintaining a sharp focus on quality, enabling continued success for the long-term growth of the company."